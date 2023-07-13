Dr Shiva Rajkumar Shines In The Teaser Of His Next Release Ghost

Dr Siva Rajkumar, the celebrated actor, was in for a special birthday treat as the teaser for his highly anticipated film Ghost was unveiled to mark the occasion. Directed by MG Srinivas, known for his work on the Birbal Trilogy, the teaser premiere took place at the iconic Santosh Theatre in Majestic, Bangalore, generating immense excitement among the fans. Subsequently, the teaser was made available for online viewing, further amplifying the buzz surrounding the film.

The teaser, titled Big Daddy Teaser, kicks off with a group of commandos gathering at an undisclosed location, meticulously planning their assault on the main character. As they approach the building, their leader cautions them about the unsuccessful attempt of a previous team. In response to the commandos’ confidence in completing the mission in ten minutes, the leader cryptically remarks, “The previous team claimed they would finish it in 5 minutes… but they never returned." Alongside, glimpses of Dr Shivarajkumar’s character anxiously awaiting the commandos’ arrival build anticipation.

The teaser presents Dr Siva Rajkumar’s character seated in a spacious garage, savouring a cigarette while a table nearby holds a bottle of whiskey and a plate of Pani Puri. With the entry of the commandos, he dramatically hurls a glass of alcohol onto a concealed object shrouded in a sheet. As he ignites his cigarette and flicks it onto the sheet, a blazing fire engulfs it, dramatically revealing a military tank positioned behind him. This shot pays homage to the actor’s iconic introductory scene in the film Om (1995). In a moment of self-assured confidence, he boldly refers to himself as the ‘Original Gangster’.