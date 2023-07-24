Drake Schools Fan For Tossing A Vape On Stage: 'You Got Some Real Life Evaluating To Do'

Rapper Drake recently schooled a fan who tossed a vape to him onstage. The incident took place at the Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Thursday and footage of the musician’s brief conversation with the fan has taken social media platforms by storm. In the clip, the God’s Plan rapper halted his performance to question the fan’s decision-making process. He was captured smiling while repeatedly asking an audience member if they tossed a vape on the stage. The 36-year-old rapper begins the conversation by asking, “Hey, who threw this? Who threw the vape?"

The Hotline Bling then jokes about the fan not taking their life seriously. He continued, “There’s no way you’re taking life seriously if you think I’m gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f****** Barclays Center." The comment made the entire crowd erupt in laughter as the rapper began to kick the vape to the side of the stage. “You got some real life evaluating to do," he continued.

At one point, Drake also lifts the item up to check its flavour before adding, “Throwing this f****** lemon mint vape up here. Thinking I’m about to vape with you at the Barclays." The audience members burst out in laughter as the rapper geared up to proceed with his performances.

Take a look at the incident here:

The rapper’s It’s All A Blur Tour has been making headlines for many reasons. Previously, the rapper was reported to have had a painful experience after a fan hurled their phone at the rapper which ended up hitting Drake’s arm.