Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Aka Pooja Wants To Celebrate Rakhi With SRK And Salman Khan

Dream Girl 2, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, has sent ripples through the entertainment sphere, amassing remarkable box office numbers. With Ayushmann Khurrana’s unparalleled dual role as Karam and Pooja, the movie has sparked a wave of admiration from audiences and critics alike. Adding to the thrill, the film’s creators have unveiled a special Raksha Bandhan promo, showcasing Ayushmann Khurrana’s charming character, Pooja, harbouring a wish to celebrate rakhi with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Chunky Panday.

In the promo video, Ayushmann Khurrana who portrays the character of Pooja, says, “Mere aashiq toh bahut hai par bhai ek bhi nahi. Kisi ko toh bhai banana padega na (I have a lot of admirers, but not a single brother. I must make someone my brother)."

First in line, she calls the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, with the iconic Zinda track from his upcoming film Jawan playing in the backdrop. The automated voice playfully chimes in, “Aapne jis vyakti ko call kiya hai woh kisi ka bhai banne ke liye bahut jawan hai 30 k baad call karein. (The person you have called is quite young to become someone’s brother. Please call again after the age of 30)."

Pooja then tries to reach out to Salman Khan, accompanied by his hit song Naiyo Lagda. She says, “Koi nahi sabke bhai ko phone karti hu yeh mana nahi karenge. (No worries, I’ll call everyone’s brother, he will not refuse)." However, the response she receives is equally amusing, “Khabardar jo wapas phone kiya bhai samajh me nahi aate hai lekin gusse me bahut jaldi aate hain, kripya rakhi k baad call karein bhaijaan toh sirf jaan nikle."

And just when we thought the laughter couldn’t get any louder, Pooja finally calls Chunky Panday and in response she hears, “Aapne jis aakhri pasta ko call kiya hai unka aapse abhi koi vaasta nahi hai rakhi k baad call karein. (The final piece of pasta you’ve called has no current connection with you. Please call after Rakhi). "

Ayushmann Khurrana shared the promo on his Instagram, inviting fans to celebrate the festival of Rakhi with Pooja in theatres near them. Soon fans flooded the comment section with love and praise for the actor. One fan wrote, “You’ve literally won the heart, Pooja is too glamorous," while another fan expressed, “You are my Jaan Ayushmann." A fan comment read, “My most favorite movie, Love Pooja."