Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Pandey Promote Dream Girl 2 In Matching Outfits Amid Teaser Release

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey were spotted at The Classique Club Hotel for the promotion of their upcoming film, Dream Girl 2, in Mumbai on Monday. The duo looked in coordinated black-and-white outfits. Ananya wore a black romper with a corset-style bodice and a plunging neckline. She wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and styled her outfit with pink earrings. Ayushmann wore a co-ord set in a black-and-white printed pattern.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is set to release on August 25 this year. The film is a love story set in Mathura. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh in key roles.

Makers of the film have shared a new poster, revealing Ananya Panday’s first look from the film. Ayushmann Khurrana shared the poster on Instagram on Monday and wrote, “Yeh hai Pari, meri Dream Girl (This is Pari, my dream girl)! Dream Girl 2 trailer out tomorrow!" The poster also announced that the film’s teaser is out for the audience to watch.