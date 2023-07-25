Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Shares 'Khoobsurat Jhalak' of Pooja; Wife Tahira Kashyap Reacts

Ayushmann Khurrana has been teasing his upcoming release, Dream Girl 2 for a long time now. On Tuesday too, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a new poster of the upcoming movie. In the poster, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen applying lipstick on one side of the mirror whereas the other side shows the actor in his Pooja avatar.

In the caption of his post, Ayushmann wrote, “Yeh toh sirf pehli jhalak hai. Objects in the mirror are more khoobsurat than they appear!"

Soon after the poster was shared, fans and friends reacted to it and expressed excitement for the movie. Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap also dropped a heart-eye and a fire emoji. The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumaar also dropped a red-heart emoji in the comments section whereas Abhishek Bajaj wrote, “Oye hoye".

Check out the new Dream Girl 2 poster here:

Just a few days back, Ayushmann Khurrana shared another poster of Dream Girl 2 in which he was seen peeping out from behind a curtain.