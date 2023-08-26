Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday Starrer Earns Rs 10.69 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s much anticipated Dream Girl 2 dropped in theatres yesterday. The film which has garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics has garnered decent numbers at the box office sales on Day 1. The film has minted over Rs 10.69 Crores at the ticket window.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram and shared the update. “#DreamGirl2 starts VERYYY WELL on Day 1… The growth in biz [post 4 pm onwards] clearly indicates that a strong weekend is on the cards… Fri ₹ 10.69 cr. #India biz. The continuous flow of successes has brought joy and optimism back… YES, #Bollywood is back with a bang!", he wrote.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Dream Girl 2 had an overall 29.51% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Crafted under Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s production house, Balaji Motion Pictures, the comedy-drama film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. It also stars a talented supporting cast including Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, and more. Ayushmann plays the lead and takes on the roles of two contrasting characters, Karam and Pooja.

News18 Showsha reviewed the film gave it 3.5 stars. A part of its review read, “Dream Girl 2 is silly and even pointless and it doesn’t try to be anything else. It doesn’t require you to exercise your grey matter. All the characters overact till they draw out your energy. And so, when the film takes a different and moral turn during its climax, you feel disheartened. Yes, Ayushmann is known for making social statements through narratives laced with humour but not everything needs to be a moral science lesson. The note on which the joyride ends leaves you underwhelmed. The film comes to an end out of nowhere and you will leave the theatre with many questions unanswered."