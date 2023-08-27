Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Witnesses MASSIVE Jump, Collects Rs 24.71 Cr

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana keeps Bollywood’s winning momentum going at the box office with Dream Girl 2. Released on Friday (August 25), Dream Girl 2 brings back Ayushmann as Pooja but this time around, he cross dresses and stars alongside Ananya Panday. In just two days, the film has done strong business at the box office. As per early estiates, Dream Girl 2 has collected Rs 24.69 cr. The film is expected to do good business on Sunday as well.

As per Sacnilk.com, Dream Girl 2 collected Rs 14.02 crore on Saturday. “Dream Girl 2 had an overall 41.40% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday," the report said, adding that the highest occupancy was in the night show, showing about 60.53% occupancy. Trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed, “#DreamGirl2 SHINES on Day 2… Gathers speed at metros, witnesses growth at Tier-2 centres… Eyes ₹ 41 cr [+/-] weekend, which is an EXCELLENT TOTAL, more so since #DG2 faces the fury of #Gadar2 at mass sectors… Fri 10.69 cr, Sat 14.02 cr. Total: ₹ 24.71 cr. #India biz. The #RakshaBandhan holiday [on Wed; 30 Aug] will give #DreamGirl2 the required push to put up a SOLID SCORE in *Week 1*."