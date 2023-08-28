Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Collects Rs 40 Cr; May Cross Rs 50 Cr Today

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 has finally released and it is getting a positive response from the fans. The comedy entertainer has a good start from day 1 and looks like the film is steady at its position after three days. The recent reports claim that the film has collected over Rs 40 crore. And there is a chance that it may cross Rs 50 crore benchmark today that is Day 4.

India Today reported that the third-day collection of ‘Dream Girl 2’ is ranging around Rs 16 crore, taking the total collection of Ayushmann’s film to be around Rs 40 crore. If the film is able to sustain the Monday test, it might soon cross Rs 50 crore in the first 4 days itself. Seeing the response Ayushmann posted an Instagram post thanking fans for the overwhelming love they have been pouring into him. He wrote, “Thank you for giving me my life’s biggest opening," followed by folded hands emojis.

Take a look here: