Dream Girl 2: Maheep, Bhavna And Nelaam Consider Ayushmann Khurana's Pooja Avatar As Competition? Watch

The much-awaited comedy drama, Dream Girl 2 is everywhere! After the massively impressive trailer, the makers treated the audiences with two songs ‘Dil ka Telephone’ and ‘Naach’ and both are at the top when it comes to popularity. Apparently, Pooja seems to have now caught attention of the woman brigade in the entertainment industry. It’s no surprise that with her elegance and charm, Pooja is setting her competition ablaze with jealousy!

As our very own Dream Girl keeps adding to her never ending list of fans and viewers, the famous trio of Bollywood Wives - Maheep, Bhavna and Neelam seem to be visibly ruffled with Pooja’s ever increasing fame and popularity amongst the masses! Looks like a new champion has entered the ranks, all set to establish a new leadership. But will the custodians give up their stronghold? Let’s wait and watch!