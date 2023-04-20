Dream Girl 2: Pooja Gets a Call From 'Bhaijaan', He Says 'Kunwara Hi Better Hoon'

Dream Girl 2 is surely one of the most awaited movies of the year. While fans are waiting eagerly for the film, makers are leaving no stone unturned to increase the anticipation around the movie. On Thursday, Ayushmann Khurrana released a new promotional video for his upcoming film, Dream Girl 2. The video features Khurrana’s character, Pooja, talking to none other than Bhaijaan.

The third promotional video of Dream Girl 2 features a hilarious and tongue-in-cheek conversation between Bhaijaan and Pooja. The two are in the middle of a nice romantic conversation when Bhaijaan expresses his desire to catch a glimpse of Pooja’s gorgeous face. However, when he asks her to reveal the same, the video takes an unexpected turn and the light turns off. This leaves Bhaijaan upset who then says, “Aurto ne hamesha mujhe andhere mein hi rakha hai issliye kunwara hi better hoon (Ladies have always kept me in dark and so I am better unmarried)". Pooja then announces that she will reveal her face on July 7. The video concludes with Pooja sending Eid wishes to her fans. Watch the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, several fans took to the comment section and express excitement for the film. ‘Cannot wait,’ read a number of comments.

This is the third promotional video featuring Pooja. The previous videos featuring Pathan and Rockstar were a hit among audiences, and this one is taking it to the next level. The promotional videos for Dream Girl 2 have been successful in building hype and anticipation for the film, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Dream Girl 2 promises to be a rib-tickling and entertaining film, and the chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday is sure to set the screen on fire. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film promises to be a laugh riot. It will hit theatres on July 7 this year.

