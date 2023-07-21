Dream Girl 2 Poster: Ayushmann Khurrana Aka Pooja Peeks From Behind A Curtain; Check It Out

Rib-tickling comedy Dream Girl was as one of the major blockbusters in 2019, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The film’s immense popularity resulted in a lifetime box office collection of Rs. 142.26 crores, making it Ayushmann’s biggest career hit. The announcement of its sequel sparked excitement within the industry and among fans. The makers released quirky promos during the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, receiving a warm response. Now finally, Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled the first official poster.

The poster, which has already set social media abuzz, showcases the ever-versatile Ayushmann Khurrana in a captivating new avatar. Stepping out from behind a vibrant curtain, only his face is visible to the audience. What truly captivates everyone’s attention is the remarkable transformation of Ayushmann’s character Pooja, who appears to have embraced a delightful and feminine look, leaving fans intrigued about the direction of the sequel’s storyline. The silhouette of Pooja as Karam peeks through the curtain simply teases us for the insane amount of giggles and laughs that are in store.

Take a look: