Dream Girl 2 Promo: Ananya Panday Seeks Dad Chunky Panday's Help Against Ayushmann Khurrana; What Happens Next

Ahead of its theatrical release on August 25, Raaj Shaandilyaa’s comedy sequel, Dream Girl 2, has been doing a star-studded promotional campaign. Ayushmann Khurrana’s cross-dressed character, Pooja, has been engaging in humorous phone conversations with Bollywood hunks, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky. In the latest promo of Dream Girl 2, Chunky Panday, father of lead actress Ananya Panday, makes an appearance.

On Saturday, Ananya took to Instagram to share the new promo of Dream Girl 2. The video featured Ananya talking to her father, actor Chunky Panday, sharing her frustration over the fact that Ayushmann’s character of Pooja is getting all the attention in the film’s promotions. She requests him to intervene and speak to the production house, Balaji Telefilms, owned by Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor.

As Ananya leaves the room, Chunky assures her that he will speak to Balaji and pretends to dial a number. However, he mouths his famous “I’m joking" dialogue from the Housefull franchise and accidentally dials Pooja’s number instead. He flirts with Pooja, who promptly reminds Chunky about the film’s release date in the theatres.