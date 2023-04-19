Dream Girl 2: Will Pooja Finally Reveal Her Face in Upcoming Eid Promotional Video? Fans Speculate

Fans of the superhit Bollywood movie Dream Girl have been eagerly awaiting the release of its sequel, Dream Girl 2. The buzz around the movie is only growing stronger, as rumors continue to circulate about the upcoming promotional video which is set to be released on Eid.

One of the biggest questions in everyone’s mind is whether Pooja, the character played by Ayushmann Khurrana, will finally reveal her face in the video. The character, known for her impeccable voice mimicry skills, has become a fan favorite, and viewers are eagerly anticipating the chance to finally see the face behind the voice.

Advertisement

But that’s not the only thing the fans are wondering about, as the question of who will be the next Bollywood superstar who will call Pooja, is also been dwelling in the minds of the audience. In the last 2 videos, Pooja received calls from stars like Pathaan On Valentines Day and Rockstar on Holi. And now, As Eid festivities draw near, speculation is on the rise about who will be next in line. Some fans are hoping that it will be Bhaijaan himself. With his larger-than-life persona and huge fan following, Bhaijaan would certainly be an exciting addition to the Dream Girl 2 videos. But until the release of the next promotional video, fans will have to keep guessing.

Balaji Telefilms Limited’s Dream Girl 2 is one of the highly anticipated Bollywood movies of the year, and with each passing day, the excitement only continues to grow. Will Pooja finally reveal her face? Who will be the next superstar to call her? Fans will have to wait until Eid to find out.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on July 7, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here