Drew Barrymore's Stalker Arrested After Going Door-To-Door Looking For Her: Report

Earlier this week, Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore was rushed off-stage during an interview after a man made unwelcome advances towards her. Now, it is reported the alleged stalker has been detained by police authorities. The crazed fan did not stop his unruly antics after making her uncomfortable at the event in Manhattan on Monday. He allegedly followed Drew to her Long Island home in Southampton and was subsequently arrested outside her residence. According to a report by Deadline, the alleged stalker is identified to be Chad Busto. It was the Southampton Chief of Police James Kiernan, who confirmed the news of his arrest to the portal claiming additional details of the incident would be made public soon.

Notably, the alleged stalker was seeking directions to the actress’ home. He reportedly went door to door enquiring in the area which eventually led to his arrest. It is suggested he was taken to the Southampton Town Police Headquarters for further investigation into the matter. Drew Barrymore hasn’t made any official statement on the man’s arrest or the stalking incident as of yet. On Monday evening, she made an appearance at an event in Manhattan where she was being interviewed by musician Renee Rapp.

Mid-way through the interaction, the suspect yelled the actress’ name leaving her stumped for a moment. “Oh my God, yes? Hi," she said while responding to the man who was rushing toward the stage to approach her. It didn’t take long for the show host and the Charlie’s Angels star to realize something was fishy. “Drew Barrymore! I’m Chad Michael Busto. You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York," he yelled. Meanwhile, Renee Rapp jumped to action by quickly escorting Drew backstage.

At the same time, the security professionals near the stage managed to block Chad’s path leading him away from the actress. Renee Rapp guided Drew to the stage only when they received the all-clear response from the team. Footage of the incident has gone insane viral across social media platforms. Take a look at it here: