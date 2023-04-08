Drishyam Actress Ishita Dutta Won't Work In Her Last Trimester, Reveals First 3 Months Were 'Very Crucial'

Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta is expecting her first child with actor-husband Vatsal Seth. In a recent interview, Ishita shared how she has decided not to work in her third trimester and mentioned that she will rather stay at home and ‘wait for the baby’.

Ishita also talked about how everyone in the family was initially concerned about her working during pregnancy and told ETimes, “The first three months are usually very crucial, and in the first two months itself I must have taken around 16-17 flights! But my doctors were very reassuring and my entire crew was wonderful. I thought it would be hectic, but I got enough rest during my schedule, I was extra careful and would walk slowly, I think after I confirmed the pregnancy, something changed within me."

During the interaction, Ishita was also joined by Vatsal who mentioned that he is ‘very excited’ about becoming a parent. He shared that the fact that he will be a father soon has ‘really not sunk in yet’ and added, “The fact that a woman carries a baby for nine months and goes through all the changes is beautiful. Ishita is going through all those changes and she’s experiencing the baby blooming as well."

Ishita also revealed how Vatsal is taking care of her during pernancy and said, “Vatsal would be constantly on call checking if I ate, took my meds on time or rested well. Also I made conscious changes for example, I love coffee, but I stopped it for now."

The news of Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth’s pregnancy made headlines in March this year. However, the couple officially confirmed the same in the first week of April with an Instagram post that read, “Baby on board".

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth tied the knot in 2017. They first met on the sets of their TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar when they became friends and later fell in love with each other.

On the work front, Ishita Dutta is most known for her roles in the 2015 Hindi movie Drishyam and its 2022 sequel, Drishyam 2. She is also known for television shows Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani, Bepanah Pyaar, and Ek Ghar Banaunga. On the other hand, Vatsal Sheth is best known for his roles as Raj Chaudhary in Taarzan: The Wonder Car in 2004. His role as Shaurya Goenka in television show Ek Hasina Thi (2014) was also widely loved by all. He was also seen in Haasil in 2017. Vatsal was most recently seen in Malang and on the TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

