Drishyam To Be Remade In Korean With Parasite Actor Song Kang-Ho In Lead

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam is set to go global with an official Korean remake. South Korean production company Anthology Studios and Drishyam’s makers Panorama Studios have announced a collaboration for the remake of the thriller franchise. The news was made official by the studious at the India Pavilion of the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

This remake of Drishyam would mark the first-ever collaboration between an Indian and Korean film studio. Additionally, it will be the first Indian film to be officially remade into the language. Apart from this, Song Kang-ho, who starred in the award-winning film Parasite, and Cobweb director Kim Jee-woon are both involved in this project. Production on the first instalment of this remake is anticipated to begin next year, according to a report in Deadline.

Speaking to the portal about the upcoming collaboration, Panorama Studios’ Kumar Mangat Pathak said that he was very excited about the Korean remake of the successful franchise. “This will not only increase its reach outside India but will also put Hindi cinema on the global map. All these years, we have been inspired by Korean fare, now they have found a muse in one of our films," he was quoted as saying.

Jay Choi, from the Anthology Studios, expressed excitement to make this successful film with some touches of Korean cinema traits. “The remake has greater significance as the first major co-production between Korea and India. Through our partnership, we will be able to bring the best of both Indian and Korean cinema and make a meaningful remake that is as excellent as the original," he said.

Drishyam’s Korean remake will have US-based producer Jack Nguyen on board as executive producer. The report also suggests that Panorama Studios is planning other international remakes in Japan and the US as well. Meanwhile, China Film Group created a Chinese adaptation of the film known as Sheep Without A Shepherd in 2019.

The Drishyam series, originally made in Malayalam with Mohanlal in the lead, captivated the audience and was further adopted into several Indian languages. Jeethu Joseph helmed the original film. The Hindi remake of Drishyam was produced by Panorama Studios in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. It starred Ajay Devgan, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta, among others. The first part was released in 2015, while the second instalment hit the theatres in 2022.