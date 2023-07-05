Drunk Jungkook Greets BTS Fans at 4 AM With SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and It's All Things Wholesome

Although BTS fans are now familiarised with Jungkook’s late night live sessions, his recent late night session took the fandom by surprise. At 4 am KST, BTS’ Golden Maknae logged into Weverse Live and he had SEVENTEEN member Mingyu. The K-pop idols appeared to be drunk as they giggled while interacting with ARMY and CARAT (SEVENTEEN’s fandom). This was possibly Jungkook’s shortest Weverse Live.

As translated by BTS fans on Twitter, Jungkook came online to inform fans that he was missing the fandom and he plans to have one more drink before Mingyu. At the beginning of the live, the SEVENTEEN member informed Jeon Jungkook that it was 4 am. “Hmmm I know," he replied, before adding, “I just do lives like this." “Why aren’t you sleeping?" Mingyu teased.

Jungkook went on to talk to the fandom. “Hi you guys! This is Jungkook. This is a sudden live.. Okay I’ll introduce: this is Seventeen’s Mingyu!" Jungkook said. Mingyu greeted fans and they instantly cracked up. “I just turned the live on cause I just thought about it, but we’re gonna go soon," Jungkook said before signing off, “Have a great breakfast, have a great lunch, have a great night.. we’ll go after having a drink!"

Mingyu said, “I’ll come to have fun properly at night." “So it was the one last drink before Mingyu goes, I was planning to say bye-bye after having a drink," Jungkook added. “You’re really an amazing senior *holds jk’s hand* you’re so cool.. being able to turn on a live at 4 am without a single word," Mingyu said. “About the live, it has to go on based on how I feel.. when ARMYs miss me, my fans miss me, so I just turn it on.. got it?" Jungkook explained. “I’ll also try to learn from you," Mingyu said, before cracking up with Jungkook.

The interaction left fans feeling all things nice.