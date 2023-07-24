Dua Lipa's Barbie Song 'Dance The Night' Is A Glimpse Of Her Future Album? Mark Ronson Reveals

The song Dance The Night from the Barbie movie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has taken the music world by storm. Dua Lipa, with her enchanting vocals, deserves all the credit for creating this sensational hit. Meanwhile, the executive producer of Greta Gerwig’s film’s soundtrack, Mark Ronson, dropped an exciting hint during an interview with Vulture about Lipa’s next album. According to him, the song’s video indicates a new chapter for the artist, he said, “I think that it felt Future Nostalgia–adjacent because her music does the shit that I really love, as far as dance music goes: It has an energy, but it’s kind of tough and weird."

During the interview, Ronson made it clear that the Barbie track was not initially written for Lipa. He revealed that they composed the music first and then the singer collaborated with songwriter Caroline Ailin to pen the song.

Talking about what Dua Lipa fans can expect from her upcoming album, Mark Ronson said, “I mean, I’ve heard some of it and it’s incredible. I think that’s why there’s the disco ball that smashes in the video, right? This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next."

Lipa’s eagerly awaited next album, following the massive success of Future Nostalgia has no confirmed release date as of yet. However, the Grammy-winning artist was spotted at a recording studio earlier this year that sparked excitement among her admirers.

In March last year, Dua Lipa shared an exciting update with Elton John, revealing that her next album was already “50 per cent done."