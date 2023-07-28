Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: From Sita Ramam to King of Kotha, a Look at Malayalam Superstar's Latest and Upcoming Films

Dulquer Salmaan is one the most bankable actors in the Malayalam film industry. Though growing up as the son of superstar Mammootty gave him a vantage point on incredible craftsmanship in cinema and fame, it also brought along constant pressure. Initially, Dulquer had no intention of paving his way in the world of acting, he was more keen on directing films just to be away from being compared to his father.

He made his acting debut in 2012 and has since become one of the reigning actors of the South Indian film fraternity. From playing a cop, soldier, or die-hard lover, Dulquer has essayed versatile roles on the big screen. Today on Friday, July 28, the Sita Ramam actor is celebrating his 37th birthday. On this special occasion, here’s taking a quick look at some of his latest and upcoming releases.

Salute

Directed by Rosshwn Andrrews, crime thriller Salute stars Dulquer Salmaan, Manoj Jayan, and Diana Penty in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of police officer SI Aravind Karunakaran, who along with three others forge evidence against a suspect deeming him the real killer. However, upon realising the truth, he takes a voluntary leave to get away from the guilt until the old case comes back to haunt him with new mysteries.

Sita Ramam

Set against the backdrop of 1964, Sita Ramam marks the South Indian debut of actress Mrunal Thakur. Paired alongside Dulquer Salmaan’s Lieutenant Ram, the movie outlines the emotional love story of an orphaned officer serving at the Kashmir border. The tale that kick-starts with an anonymous letter eventually leads him on a mission to find Sita.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead, Chup: Revenge of the Artist is directed by R Balki. Set in Mumbai, the movie revolves around a gruesome serial killer terrorizing film critics in the city. The killer on lose targets dishonest movie reviewers and a police officer is desperately uncovering evidence to solve the case before the murderer strikes again.

King of Kotha

Dulquer Salmaan will soon appear in an action-packed avatar in Abhilash Joshiy’s thriller flick King of Kotha. Touted to be a fictional gangster noir, the movie stars an ensemble cast of Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna Gokul Suresh, and Aishwarya Lakshmi, among others. The details of the plot remain under wraps but the movie is all set to release theatrically during Onam 2023 in August.

Guns & Gulaabs