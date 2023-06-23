Dulquer Salmaan Introduces 'People of Kotha' In New Video, Announces Teaser Release Date

Dulquer Salmaan is currently working on his upcoming movie - King of Kotha. The film promises to be another captivating mass entertainer; and the makers have just released the edgy character introductory video that has ignited the excitement of millions of fans!

On Friday, the Malayalam superstar took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video to introduce the ‘people of Kotha’. The character announcement video introduces the audience to the key characters of the film in an intriguing sketch format. Dulquer Salmaan’s portrayal as the ‘King’ is refreshingly intense and leaves a lasting impression. It also reveals that Shabeer Kallarakkal, known for playing Dancing Rose in Sarpatta Parambarai, will be playing the role of Kannan in King of Kotha. The film will also feature Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara, Nyla Usha as Manju, Chemban Vinod as Ranjith, Gokul Suresh as Tony, and Shammi Thilakan as Ravi. Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran will also star in the movie in key roles.

In the caption of the video, Dulquer Salmaan revealed that the teaser of the movie will be released on June 28. “Introducing the People of Kotha! Brace yourself for a first glimpse Teaser into the realm of #KingofKotha releasing on June 28 at 6 pm," he wrote. Watch the video here: