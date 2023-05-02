Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur’s Sita Ramam Wins Big At Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur gave the audience a love story to cherish for a lifetime in the beautifully executed film Sita Ramam. From the chemistry between Dulquer and Mrunal to the songs, the romantic-historical drama struck a chord with the masses, raking up rave reviews. Now, the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial has added another feather to its cap. Sita Ramam has been bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Film Jury on May 1. The film was chosen as the Best Film at the 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival. The event was organised in Delhi.

Sita Ramam’s production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared the happy news on Instagram by dropping the film’s poster on the social media platform. “We’re grateful to the Jury of the 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival for acknowledging our Sita Ramam as the Best Film - Jury of the year 2023. Humbled by this recognition," read the caption of the post. It was later re-shared by Dulquer on his Instagram stories.

The post soon grabbed the eyeballs of netizens, who once again heaped praises on Sita Ramam, calling it one deserving work of art. While one user lavished, “One of the Best Romantic Drama Film In Indian cinema history," another quipped, “Well deserved!!" Others added multiple red hearts in the comments.

Sita Ramam revolves around an orphan, named Ram, played by Dulquer who becomes a soldier later on in his life. His life changes after receiving a letter from a mystery woman named Sita aka Mrunal Thakur. Sita Ramam was initially released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages on August 5, 2022. Later on, it was released in Hindi on September 2, 2022.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is also a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his spectacular acting prowess in the film, Chup: Revenge of the Artist. He will next feature in a never-before-seen avatar in the Malayalam-language gangster drama King of Kotha, helmed by Abhilash Joshiy. King of Kotha is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 24 this year.

