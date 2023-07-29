Dulquer Salmaan Opens Up About His Love Story, Reveals He Was Against The Idea Of Arranged Marriage

Dulquer Salmaan, who followed his father Mammootty’s footsteps into Malayalam cinema, has not restricted himself to one industry alone. He is also active in Tamil and Telugu films and also made his Hindi film debut last year with the psychological thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist. But, do you know that Dulquer Salmaan is one of the few stars who got married before debuting in the film industry. Salmaan married Amal Sufiya on December 22, 2011 and debuted with Second Show in 2012.

Not much is known about Dulquer’s wife Amal Sufiya but the actor recently spoke about his marriage to Bollywood Bubble and revealed some interesting facts. The dashing actor said that Amal, his wife, is five years his junior. The actor revealed that his wife was in class 7 when he was in Class 12. Dulquer Salmaan recounted when his family had a conversation about him getting married at a specific age. The actor stated that he could never “accept or reject" someone, hence he was opposed to the idea of an arranged marriage. The actor mentioned that during that period, he frequently ran into Amal while walking about Chennai.

“My first date with my wife, I drove her from Chennai to Pondicherry in an hour and a half. We spoke for like four hours or something, I drove back," Dulquer said.