Dulquer Salmaan REJECTED Bangalore Days Remake Offer, Says 'Why Should I Do...' | Exclusive

Dulquer Salmaan has a number of hits to his credits. From Sita Ramam and Chalie to OK Kanmani and Ustad Hotel, the Malayalam actor has delivered some memorable performances over the years. But one of his biggest hits is undeniably Bangalore Days. The film has a massive following, with many still revisiting the songs and movie from time to time. The film was remade in Tamil as Bangalore Naatkal in 2016 and now, it is rumoured that the film is being remade in Hindi.

Speaking exclusively with News18 about the remake, Dulquer said, “All the best to them." The actor also said that he was offered the remake but he turned it down. “I keep getting called to remake Bangalore Days. They are like can you play the same role? Why should I do the same role again? I will only be mechanical. I won’t have my heart (in it)," he said.

In 2022, Hindustan Times had reported that Meezan Jafri would step into Dulquer Salmaan’s shoes for Bangalore Days’ Hindi remake. Dulquer, who starred in the music video of Jasleen Royal’s new song Heeriye recently, said he is not in favour of remakes. “I come of the opinion that nothing should be remade. I think we should all strive to keep discovering original content and original music. It just seems to easy for me to remake. So I have said no to some very successful projects because it was a remake. But I am still stubborn about it. I don’t think anything should be remade," he said.

Besides talking about Bangalore Days, Dulquer also opened up about working with Jasleen in the song. While he shared a few memorable moments from the shoot of the music video and shared the reason he gave a music video a shot, he also confessed he would be open to roping her in for a song or two in a movie he would produce.

“Because I mostly produce Malayalam, this year I’m hoping to venture out to Tamil and Telugu, it didn’t strike in that sense because they distinctively sing in Hindi and Punjabi. But yeah, you’ve put this idea in my head," he said. “I would love have them (in a project.) I think they both have very unique voices and very unique style of singing. You can instantly identify both of them. I think that’s always something every artist looks for," he added.

