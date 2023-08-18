Dulquer Salmaan To Join Prabhas, Deepika Padukone For Kalki 2898 AD? Find Out

The first teaser of the highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, has garnered an overwhelming response from audiences. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this ambitious project was created on a massive budget and the official title was launched at San Diego Comic-Con last month. Meanwhile, excitement among the fans has further escalated as the latest reports suggest that Dulquer Salmaan will also be part of the film. In a recent interview while promoting King Of Kotha, the actor seemingly provided an indirect confirmation of his involvement in the film.

During one of the segments, the anchor asked Dulquer Salmaan about his involvement in the sci-fi thriller and the actor neither confirmed nor denied his presence. However, he further mentioned that he had visited the sets of Kalki and highlighted that the entire experience was very different from the director’s previous film, Yevade Subramanyam.

Later, when questioned about his interactions with the star cast on the set of Kalki 2898 AD, Dulquer Salmaan remained careful about his response and said that he shouldn’t reveal such details at the moment. He further admitted to being uncertain about his presence in the film.

As of now, neither Dulquer nor the filmmakers have officially shared any details regarding the potential cameo by the actor. However, if Dulquer Salmaan is indeed part of the film, it would create major excitement among his fanbase.

Apart from King of Kotha, Dulquer Salmaan is also set to feature in the Netflix film Guns & Gulaabs, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah. During a promotional event earlier this month, the actor spoke about his meeting with Prabhas on the sets of Kalki 2898 AD.