Dulquer Salmaan Turns 37: A Look At Some Adorable Moments With His Family

Dulquer Salmaan, the well-known pan-Indian actor, is celebrating his 37th birthday on July 28, Friday. Currently, he is experiencing a remarkable phase in his acting career and has some exciting projects lined up. One such project is King of Kotha where he will be portraying the lead role. Notably, this film also marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy, the son of veteran director Joshiy. In his latest appearance, Dulquer was seen in the 2022 Tamil film Hey Sinamika. While he predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry, he has also delivered impressive performances in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films.

But apart from being an excellent actor, Dulquer Salmaan is also a family man. He is the son of actor Mammootty and Sulfath Kutty and has been married to Amal Sufiya since 2011. The couple is blessed with a daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. And on the occasion of his 37th birthday, let us take a look at some of the adorable moments that he enjoyed with his family and shared the same on his social media handles.

Dulquer Salmaan, on May 4, shared an adorable birthday post for his mother sharing a picture with her. The Sita Ramam actor wrote, “Wishing you the happiest birthday Ma. Every year, cake week starts at our house on your birthday. It’s that time of year we all make sure we are back home. I know it’s your favourite time of year cause your children and grandchildren are all around. You put your heart into getting the house ready, making all our favourite dishes, and spoiling us all as only you can." Check out Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday post for his mother Sulfath Kutty:

A day later, Dulquer and Amal, celebrated their daughter’s birthday on May 5. Sharing two cute photos of Maryam, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Wishing my princess the happiest birthday! You are wonder, delight, joy and the definition of love. My whole heart is on two feet. I pray for your every dream to come true and for you to become anything you want. Given a choice, I’ll hold you up till you can touch the stars. But knowing you, I’m sure you’ll want to do it entirely on your own. At your own pace. With practised perfection. Happy birthday again baby girl. We love you most."

On April 17, Dulquer posted a birthday wish for his sister Kutty Surumi and wrote, “Wishing you the happiest birthday my dearest Itha. The best things in life are the simplest. And nothing is simpler than the times we all spend together. I know with work and different cities it’s become harder. The age-old story of siblings. I hope this coming year means we all get more time and travel and holidays together."

On December 22, 2022, Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya celebrated their 11th marriage anniversary. Sharing an adorable photo with his wife, the actor penned a heartfelt note. He captioned the photo, “Super late post! But you know today has been crazy. But is it even our anniversary if it’s not on the gram? Happy Eleven Years Am! I don’t know where the time went. Or when my beard turned grey. Or when you joined a school moms group. Or when we bought our own house. When I look back at these milestones, once they seemed like someone else’s story. But here we are now. Writing our own. To many more of these. And parenting and everything else that delays these posts each year. Here’s to us!" Check out the cute couple here:

On his father and actor Mammootty’s birthday on September 7 last year, Dulquer Salmaan posted a photo with him and penned a long note as his birthday wish. He wrote, “I never say Pa let’s take a photo or a selfie cause I’m aware that everywhere you go this is a constant request… these are the moments I live for…wishing you the happiest birthday Pa. You are our everything.."