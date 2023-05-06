Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday Message For His ‘Princess’ Maryam Is Pure Love

Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram post on his daughter’s sixth birthday was a beautiful expression of love and admiration. He shared a series of pictures with his daughter Maryam and wrote a heartfelt message wishing her success and offering support. Dulquer Salmaan also acknowledged her desire for independence in pursuing her dreams.

“Wishing my princess, the happiest birthday! You are wonder, delight, joy and the definition of love. My whole heart on two feet. I pray for your every dream to come true and for you to become anything you want. Given a choice I’ll hold you up till you can touch the stars. But knowing you, I’m sure you’ll want to do it entirely on your own. At your own pace. With practiced perfection. Happy birthday again baby girl. We love you mostest," he wrote.

The pictures shared by Dulquer Salmaan were taken while they were on vacation. The first photo shows the actor carrying his daughter in his arms and adorably looking at her. The other two photo shows Maryam enjoying her own company. The final image in the series features Dulquer, his wife Amaal, and their daughter posing together.

Previously, the actor marked his mother’s birthday by sharing a heartwarming message and an adorable picture of the two of them on his Instagram account. In the photo, the mother and son are smiling happily at the camera. Dulquer expressed his love and appreciation for his mother in the message, mentioning that her birthday is the beginning of “cake week" in their family home.

Dulquer also mentioned that although he knows one day is not enough to celebrate his mother, it is the one day she allows them to, so he wouldn’t miss the opportunity to express his love and wish her a happy birthday once again, despite her not liking all the attention. He ended his message by saying “I love you to the moon."

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has several projects in the works, including the upcoming film King Of Kotha, scheduled for release in August of this year. He will also be collaborating with director Tinu Pappachan for an upcoming action thriller. In addition to these film projects, Dulquer will be making his debut in the digital space with the upcoming Netflix series Guns and Gulaabs, directed by Raj and DK.

