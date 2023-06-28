Dulquer Salmaan’s Gangster Look In King Of Kotha Teaser Wins Hearts; Fans Call Him ‘Mind Blowing’

Dulquer Salmaan’s highly anticipated film ‘King of Kotha’ will soon be hitting the big screens. The makers released the teaser today. The 1 minute 34 second teaser instantly became viral among fans and cinephiles. Sharing the same of social media, he wrote, “Hold your breath as we present the action-packed Teaser of #KingOfKotha. Get ready for a blast this ONAM 2023!#KingOfKothaTeaser #OutNow."

The teaser was no less than a visual treat. It gave a glimpse of Dulquer’s intense look with the much-needed suave. He was also seen holding weapons. Fans couldn’t keep calm and started trending ‘King Of Kotha’, and Dulquer Salmaan’s name on Twitter.

Have a look :

Advertisement

Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, King Of Kotha is Dulquer Salmaan’s dream project. The teaser was released in multiple languages today. Truly, the film promises to be a massive entertainer. Apart from Dulquer, Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha and Chemban Vinod Jose, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna and Anikha Surendran play pivotal roles.