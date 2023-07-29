Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha Soundtrack Goes Viral, Fans Hooked To The Energetic Beats

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan celebrated his 37th birthday on July 28, adding another year to his successful career in the film industry. Besides the joyous occasion, the actor is also eagerly anticipating the release of his highly anticipated gangster-drama film, King of Kotha, directed by Abhilash Joshiy. The film’s teaser has already garnered significant attention, and now the release of its first single, Kalapakkaara, has further piqued curiosity among fans and cinephiles.

The song Kalapakkaara, composed by Jakes Bejoy, is a high-energy track featuring vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Benny Dayal. The song also includes a captivating rap performance by Fejo. The energetic beats and foot-tapping rhythm have resonated with the audience, resulting in the lyrical version of the track amassing a staggering 2 million views and counting since its release on July 28. Dulquer Salmaan’s grooving on this song, along with actress Ritika Singh, has captivated viewers. The vibrant and beautifully decorated set adds to the song’s appeal. Interestingly, the song has been released in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu, catering to a wider audience.