Dwayne Johnson’s Daughters Paint His Face Red Just Before Zoom Meeting, Says He Spent Hour Scrub It Off

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock went from professional wrestler and a gym pro to being a makeup model for his two daughters. On Saturday, The Scorpion King fame shared a hilarious clip of him receiving a radiant makeover from Jasmine and Tiana, leaving the internet in splits. It was just ten minutes before logging in for a zoom meeting that his youngest daughters requested him to sit for the impromptu session. The doting father gave a green signal to that but along with the condition of asking them to wrap it up quickly.

At the time The Rock had no idea what he has signed up for. The video shows his face covered completely with a shared of baby pink lipstick as he converses with the little munchkin. One of them seemed adamant to convince the actor that he has become a girl after the makeover. The other moved to fetch some more beauty tools screaming that he needs more makeup, a blender perhaps. The playtime with his baby girls resulted in the zoom meeting to stand cancelled. While sharing the video, The Rock explained how his daughters lured him into the funny session, “Daddy can we give you a makeover? No baby, daddy has a zoom meeting in 10 min. Please it’ll be quick! Ok, but make it quick but only do my nails and make me look handsome."

After the fun part was over, Dwayne Johnson seemingly spent an hour scrubbing the lipstick off his face. “I spend an hour TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face - unbeknownst to me - this s*** stains the skin," he added. Though it was a tad bit frustrating to remove the makeup, The Rock has no regret. “Hey they’ll be a time down the road when this stuff won’t matter to them anymore, so sign me up - daddy’s in," he concluded. Watch the video here:

This isn’t the first time when the actor has sat down for an impromptu makeup session with his daughters. In a previously shared video, the Jumanji actor was seen donning a wig as his daughter dolled him up with a dash of blush. The trio also engaged in a funny verbal exchange as he asked, “Wow, do you have to press that hard?" To this Jasmine replied, “Yes, it’s a part of makeup." Meanwhile, Tiana declared his dad is ‘looking so pretty.’

Dwayne Johnson last played a DC superhero in Black Adam, he will next share the screen space with Chris Evans in Jake Kasdan’s actioner Red One.

