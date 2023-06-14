DYK Mithun Chakraborty Encouraged Daughter-In-Law Madalsa Sharma To Join Anupamaa?

Mahaakshay Chakraborty, son of actor Mithun Chakraborty and Yogita Bali, recently opened up about his wife Madalsa Sharma’s success in the television industry. Madalsa, who is a part of Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa, has gained a massive fan following with the portrayal of Kavya Shah in the show. Well, all thanks to Mithun Chakraborty. Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Mahaakshay revealed that it was his father Mithun who pushed Madalsa to take up Anupamaa.

“Dad told her that if you get a chance on television, don’t lose that opportunity because his second innings came from television, from Dance India Dance," Mahaakshay told Siddharth Kannan. Madalsa was given this chance during the pandemic when most of television programs were not doing well.

Mahaakshay added that ever since Madalsa took up Anupamaa, she gained immense success, and now “she doesn’t have time to sit at home." He further added that his dad has been very lucky for his wife. Madalsa Sharma has become a household name after starring in Anupamaa. She was introduced as an antagonist in the show but eventually underwent a character transformation.