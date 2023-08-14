DYK Rana Daggubati Got Angry At A Big Bollywood Actress For Wasting Dulquer Salmaan's Time?

Dulquer Salmaan, who is known as the heartthrob of the Malayalam films is all set for the release of his upcoming film King of Kotha. The charming actor was seen with another popular figure, Tollywood heartbeat Rana Daggubati at the pre-release event of the film. Rana who knows Dulquer from his acting school days shared an interesting anecdote from the sets of one of Dulquer’s films.

He revealed how a popular Bollywood actress had wasted Dulquer’s time on set but the latter chose to remain calm and understanding. Lauding Dulquer’s patient and calm attitude, Rana recalled that a big Hindi films heroine who was part of the film wasted Dulquer’s time as she was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband.

Her unfocused attitude affected the shots’ quality and frustrated the people on the set.

Despite the disturbance caused by the situation, Dulquer chose to remain patient and understanding. Rana further said that the actor pacified the tension on the set and maintained a peaceful environment. According to Pinkvilla, Rana said, “Dulquer was my junior at acting school. We became friends there. He is a very polite person. He’s doing a Hindi movie and the producers are my friends."

Rana also disclosed that he himself wasn’t able to control his anger and had a word with the producers regarding the actress’ behaviour. However, He did not disclose the name of the heroine.

The duo shared the stage at the pre-release of the film with another powerhouse, the beloved Telugu actor Nani. Nani showered praises on Dulquer and called him a “pan-Indian actor". According to Times Now, the actor said, “Dulquer is the only pan-Indian actor. Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil directors pen stories for him and that is the true definition of the pan-Indian star. King of Kotha looks promising."