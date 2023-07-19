Dylan Sprouse Marries Barbara Palvin in Fairytale Wedding; 1st Pics Out, Can You Spot Cole Sprouse?

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have tied the knot and the first pictures from their wedding reveal that it was a dreamy wedding ceremony. The Sprouse twin was dating the supermodel for five years and got engaged to her last September. Dylan and Barbara got married in Hungary in a country-side wedding. In photos shared by Vogue, Dylan and Barbara look head-over-heels for each other as they exchange their vows. It is reported that the couple will host a wedding party in California in the fall.

For the wedding, Barbara opted for a custom strapless dress from the house of Vivienne Westwood while Dylan opted for a traditional tuxedo. Speaking with Vogue, Dylan revealed, “We didn’t have a planner, so Barbara and her sister planned most of it. They told me my only job was to show up and say the right name."

The couple got married at a church in Albertirsa, the same church where Barbara’s parent exchanged their vows 34 years ago. “All the people we love and care for were there. We all cried a little," she said. “Since we were already done with the ceremony in the church, we were a little calmer for the second part. Before walking down the aisle, we were nervous, but as soon as we laid eyes on each other, we just started laughing, and this calmed our nerves. Of course we both ended up crying," Dylan added.

The wedding was a jolly affair with the bride and grooms’ family members and friends attending it. In a couple of photos, Dylan’s twin Cole was also spotted.