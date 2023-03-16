Popular film director Ram Gopal Verma is not new to controversies. Not too long ago, the filmmaker hit the headlines after a video of him kissing the feet of Telugu actress Ashu Reddy got viral. Now, RGV has once again sparked a new controversy for his speech at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur. After 37 years, Ram Gopal Verma received his B.Tech degree from the university. Arriving at the university, as a chief guest, for the Academic Exhibition 2023, the director made some sensational comments addressing the students, in the presence of professors, and staff members. Seems like his comments did not sit well with the masses, who condemned the filmmaker for his remarks at a public forum.

Ram Gopal Verma urged students to enjoy every moment in life, without being too serious about their studies. He said, “After death, we are promised a reunion with Rambha, Urvashi, and Tilottama, the three heavenly beauties. So, what if we can’t find them? Because of this, I can finally appreciate life. I only want you to do what makes you happy, so eat, drink, and be merry."

The Rangeela film director did not stop there. The 60-year-old further said that he wished to be the only male survivor of human civilization after a virus outbreak. Why? Because it would enable him to enjoy his time with all the beautiful women in the world, as he pleases.

According to ap7am.com, Ram Gopal Verma also criticised elders for imposing restrictions on young students. His advice to the pupils was to do things as per their comfort.

Later, in a series of Twitter threads, Ram Gopal Verma shared a picture of his B.tech degree on the microblogging platform. He also dropped a few glimpses of the packed university auditorium and the institute’s vice chancellor Professor Raja Shekhar, welcoming him with a bouquet.

“Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed, which I never took it in 1985 since I wasn’t interested in practising civil engineering… Thank you Acharya Nagarjuna University. Mmmmmmuuaahh," he tweeted.

“Prof.Rajashekar garu..I usually feel horrible to be honoured… But this time I truly felt honoured to be with such honourable people on such an honour-filled occasion," read another follow-up tweet of RGV.

According to OTT Play, Ram Gopal Verma’s advice and candid interaction with the students at Acharya Nagarjuna University were perceived to be inappropriate by the institute.

