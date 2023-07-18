Watch: Eminem Joins Ed Sheeran On Stage For Unforgettable Detroit Concert Moment

Ed Sheeran’s concert at Ford Field in Detroit was an absolute spectacle. The pop sensation delivered an epic surprise that will be etched in the memories of everyone present. Setting the stage for a thrilling moment, Sheeran revealed that he and his band had recently rehearsed Eminem’s iconic track, Lose Yourself. As the familiar beats began to play, the crowd of approximately 65,000 fans erupted with excitement. And to their sheer delight, Eminem, dressed in a hoodie, emerged on stage for an impromptu performance. The stadium was engulfed in cheers and hoots as these two powerhouse artists delivered a collaboration that surpassed all expectations.

Videos capturing the remarkable moment at Ed Sheeran’s concert are doing rounds on the internet. After announcing that he and his band had rehearsed the iconic track Lose Yourself, Ed Sheeran began performing the song. Suddenly, to everyone’s surprise, Eminem himself appeared on stage, taking over just where Sheeran left off. “Detroit, stand up!" Eminem said leaving the crowd breathless. Needless to say, this priceless moment left a lasting impact on the live audience. In case you missed it, check out the videos here:

