Tiger Shroff, Zahrah S Khan And Edward Maya's Epic Collaboration Love Stereo Again Teaser Out; Watch

International music sensation had announced earlier this year that he will be collaborating with Tiger Shroff, Zahrah S Khan and Tanishk Bagchi for his hit Love Stereo Again. The first glimpse of the song, produced by T series is out now and features the popular Love Stereo riff by Edward Maya. The teaser shows multiple shots of Tiger and Zahrah, proving the pair’s electrifying chemistry.

It begins with a shot of Tiger coming out of water with his abs on full display. He is flaunting a curly-haired look with a huge gold bracelet and complementing necklaces. The setting look like a fairytale. The teaser also shows Zahrah in an all-white look. She is wearing a mesh dress with pearl and sequin detailing. The duo can be seen touching hands and gazing deeply into each other’s eyes. The video also has a shot of Edward smiling in dim blue light.

Directed by Manish Shunty, the video will also have vocals from Zahrah an Tiger. Tiger made his singing debut in 2020 with the tune of Unbelievable. He released his singles Casanova and Vande Mataram in 2021. In 2022, he released Poori Gal Baat. He has also covered Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) version, originally sung by King and Nick Jonas.