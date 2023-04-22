Eid 2023: Amitabh Bachchan Leads Wishes, Ananya Panday Hopes For 'Happiness and Prosperity'

Muslim community across the country is celebrating the festival of Eid today i.e on April 22. The festival marks the end of what is considered the holiest month for Muslims in a year, Ramadan. As people celebrate the festival by sending wishes to others, how can our Bollywood stars not send love to their fans on this auspicious day?.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Diana Penty, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Athiya Shetty, and Sophie Choudhry among others took to their respective social media handles and wished fans on the occasion of Eid.

Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture of a greeting card on his Twitter timeline along with the caption, “Eid Mubarak(praying hands emoji)".

Abhishek Bachchan on the other hand shared an animated video of the moon coming up and changing to the wishes ‘Eid Mubarak’ on his Instagram stories.

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures of a crescent moon on his Instagram stories along with a tasbih. She wrote, “Chand Mubarak!" In a different post, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself in a stunning ethnic outfit. The clip shows her doing the traditional salaam gesture for the camera. She wrote in the caption, “Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak!"

Mahesh Babu wished his fans on Eid through his Instagram handle. Along with a picture of lanterns, he penned, “Wishing you all a happy and blessed Eid-al-Fitr. #EidMubarak(with a crescent moon emoji)".

Ananya Panday shared her Eid wishes with the popular song Kun Faya Kun. It read, “May your Eid be filled with happiness, prosperity and blessings! Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak!!"

Athiya Shetty posted a short animated clip in

her Instagram stories that read Eid Mubarak.

Diana Penty extended her wishes on the auspicious festival by dropping a picturesque image in her story. It said, “Eid Mubarak’.

Sophie Choudhry posted a video of making delectable sewai and relishing it. The clip read, “Eid Mubarak everyone!(with heart, crescent moon and hands emojis)". In a different picture, Sophie can be seen dressed in a simple ethnic suit. The text on it read,

“Eid Mubarak & Happy Akshya Tritya!

Love and prosperity to all!"

Actor Emraan Hashmi also wished his fans on Eid through his Instagram stories. His post read,

“Eid Mubarak!"

Soha Ali Khan shared a beautiful Eid wishes on her social media stories. It read, “Eid Mubarak. Wishing you and your family peace and blessings."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan fans are eagerly awaiting their favorite superstars to wish them on Eid.

