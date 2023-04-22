Trends :Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanNick JonasSamantha Ruth PrabhuSuniel ShettyKatrina Kaif
Home » Movies » Eid 2023: Salman Khan Poses With Salim Khan, Aayush Sharma And Others for Perfect Family Photo

Eid 2023: Salman Khan Poses With Salim Khan, Aayush Sharma And Others for Perfect Family Photo

Aayush Sharma shared a lovely family picture with Salman Khan and family on the occasion of Eid.

Advertisement

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 17:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Aayush Sharma poses with Salman Khan, Arpita Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and others for a group family picture.
Aayush Sharma poses with Salman Khan, Arpita Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and others for a group family picture.

People around the world are celebrating the festival of Eid today i.e on April 22. The festival marks the end of what is considered the holiest month for Muslims in a year, Ramadan. As people celebrate the festival by sending wishes to others, Bollywood celebs are not far behind in giving glimpses into their respective Eid celebrations. Thus, Aayush Sharma’s special Eid post doesn’t come as a surprise.

On Saturday, Aayush Sharma took to his Instagram handle and greeted his fans with a wholesome family picture that featured almost everyone from Salman Khan’s family posing for a group snap. The pic consisted of Salman Khan sporting a black T-Shirt, Aayush Sharma standing beside wife Arpita Khan, Arbaaz Khan looking dapper in a white kurta, Sohail Khan in a white T-shirt, Salim Khan in a denim shirt and Helen looking elegant in a white saree. Others that also made it into the family picture were Nirvan Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Ayaan Agnihotri. Aayush Sharma wrote in the caption, “Eid Mubarak (with a smiling emoji)".

Advertisement

Following the post, fans swarmed the comment section with Eid wishes. One of them wrote, “Eid Mubarak!" Another one commented, “Beautiful family pic(with heart emoji)". Someone else said, “Eid Mubarak Ho Bhai with family!(heart emojis)". A fan stated, “Eid Mubarak Aayush Bhai!" Another one wrote, “Eid Mubarak everyone! Nice family photo (with fire emoji)".

On the work front, Aayush Sharma is awaiting the release of action-entertainer Ruslaan. Currently in post-production, it co-stars debutante Sushrii Mishraa, along with Jagatpathi Babu and Vidya Malavade. It is directed by director Katyayan Shivpuri and is gearing up for a 2023 release.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Yatamanyu NarainYatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist &amp; Photographer who dabbles in F...Read More

first published: April 22, 2023, 17:57 IST
last updated: April 22, 2023, 17:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Smoking Hot In New Photoshoot, The Diva Flaunts Her Toned Abs In The Sexy Pictures

+7PHOTOS

Inside Varun Dhawan's 36th Birthday Celebration: The Actor Celebrates With Wife Natasha And Friends, See Pics