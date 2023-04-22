Eid al-Fitr 2023: Arziyan to Aaj Ki Party, Watch Bollywood Songs to Make Meethi Eid More Sweet

EID AL-FITR 2023: Eid al-Fitr is a significant celebration for the Muslim community across the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This joyous occasion is observed worldwide with prayers, feasting, and gift exchanges among family and friends. This year, Eid al-Fitr falls on April 22.

The day is celebrated with a sense of brotherhood and people enjoy good food and music. Bollywood songs, ranging from romantic ballads to energetic dance numbers, have the power to enchant audiences with their melodious tunes and profound lyrics. In anticipation of Eid al-Fitr, here are some Bollywood songs that capture the festival’s spirit and are perfect additions to your playlist.

Arziyan- Delhi 6 (2009)

Arziyan is a soulful track that perfectly encapsulates the essence of Eid. Sung by Javed Ali and Kailash Kher, this song has a mesmerizing melody and thought-provoking lyrics that reflect the significance of faith and spirituality.

Noor-e-Khuda - My Name is Khan (2010)

In the movie “My Name is Khan", Adnan Sami, Shankar Mahadevan, and Shreya Ghoshal perform an uplifting track that perfectly captures the message of hope and love that is central to Eid al-Fitr. The song’s powerful lyrics and enchanting melody evoke a sense of optimism and positivity, making it an ideal choice for the festival’s celebrations.

Kun Faya Kun - Rockstar (2011)

When it comes to songs that capture the essence of Eid, one cannot forget “Kun Faya Kun" from the movie Rockstar, sung by A.R. Rahman, Javed Ali, and Mohit Chauhan. The song’s lyrics speak of surrendering oneself to God and seeking his guidance, making it a perfect track for the occasion. It’s no surprise that this soulful track is one of the first that comes to mind when discussing Eid.

Bhar Do Jholi Meri - Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

“Bhar Do Jholi Meri" is a track sung by Adnan Sami that invokes a sense of devotion and gratitude towards God, making it an ideal song for Eid celebrations. Its uplifting melody and emotional lyrics have made it a popular choice among audiences.

Aaj Ki Party - Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

For those looking for an energetic dance number, Aaj Ki Party is a great choice. Sung by Mika Singh, this peppy track from the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan is perfect to celebrate the day.

Mubarak Eid Mubarak - Badshah - The Don

“Aaj Shuvo Jonmodin" is a festive track sung by Akassh and features artists such as Jeet, Nusrat Faria, and Shraddha Das.

This upbeat song is the perfect addition to any Eid celebration and is sure to get everyone in a party mood.

