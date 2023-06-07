Ektaa Kapoor Birthday: 7 Iconic TV Shows of the Producer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY EKTAA KAPOOR: With her unparalleled prowess in storytelling, Ektaa Kapoor has made an indelible impact on Indian television. Her remarkable TV shows have not only captivated audiences nationwide but have also showcased her exceptional talent and creative vision. From gripping family dramas to intriguing supernatural tales, her shows have resonated with audiences from all walks of life. Today, the Indian television producer is celebrating her 48th birthday. On this special occasion, let us explore some of the iconic TV shows that have cemented Ektaa’s legacy in the industry.

Naagin

One of Ektaa Kapoor’s groundbreaking creations is Naagin, a supernatural drama that took the television world by storm. This series beautifully blended fantasy, drama and romance, with the central theme revolving around the mystical world of shape-shifting serpents. The show garnered a massive fan following and became a huge success, setting a new benchmark for supernatural dramas in Indian television. Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

With Sakshi Tanwar in the lead, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is another notable contribution by Ektaa Kapoor. This long-running family drama showcased the hardships and problems faced by the Agarwal family, captivating viewers with its engrossing storyline and relatable characters. The show became immensely popular and connected with audiences on a deep emotional level. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

One cannot discuss Ektaa Kapoor’s TV shows without mentioning the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. This revolutionary daily soap portrayed the journey of the Virani family and their daughter-in-law, Tulsi played by Smriti Irani. With its powerful performances and gripping plot twists, the show became a cultural phenomenon. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain explored the complexities of love and relationships in a mature and realistic manner. Starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, this show struck a chord with viewers, who appreciated its refreshing approach to storytelling and the chemistry between the lead actors. Pavitra Rishta

Pavitra Rishta was yet another gem produced by Ektaa Kapoor, which celebrated the power of love and family values. This heartwarming series depicted the journey of two individuals Archana and Manav (Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Sigh Rajput), destined to be together, captivating audiences with its emotional and realistic portrayal of relationships. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein showcased an unconventional love story between Raman and Ishita, portrayed by Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi. The show tackled societal issues while exploring the complex narrative of love and sacrifice. It garnered immense popularity and became a favourite among viewers. Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya, this widely acclaimed drama series followed the lives of Pragya and Abhi, depicting their enduring love amidst various challenges and obstacles. Known for its twists and turns, the show resonated with viewers, becoming one of the most-watched and beloved shows on Indian television.