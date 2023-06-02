Ektaa Kapoor Gets Brutally Trolled As She Struggles With Her 'Uncomfortable' Outfit; Viral Video

Tusshar Kapoor hosted a mega birthday bash for his son Laksshya on Thursday which was attended by several celebrities including the actor’s sister Ektaa Kapoor. While several pictures from the celebration are now going viral on social media, there’s a particular video that has caught everyone’s attention.

The video is that of Ektaa Kapoor. From the viral clip, it looks like Ektaa wasn’t very comfortable with her sartorial choice. She can be seen struggling to keep her outfit in place. The producer repeatedly tries to fix it as she walks towards the birthday bash venue. Watch the video here:

Soon after the video surfaced online, several users reacted to it and questioned Ektaa for sporting clothes in which she isn’t ‘comfortable’. “If ur so uncomfortable why ware those ridiculous clothes? There r beautiful Indian clothes for celebrations. Seriously everyone wants to look like Western," one of the users wrote. Another user urged Ektaa to change her stylist.

Some social media users also urged paparazzi not to record such videos. “Yrr Kaisa v video shoot karke ni daala kro it’s very bad," one of the comments read. “Shame on you…woh apna clothes ko adjust kar rahi h aur tum log jeh video upload kar raha ho," another user wrote.

Besides Ektaa, Tusshar Kapoor’s son’s birthday was also attended by Kareena Kapoor’s sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ektaa’s son Ravie Kapoor and parents Jeetendra and Shobhaa Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Ektaa Kapoor is gearing up for her next movie, Dream Girl 2. The film promises to be rib-tickling and entertaining and will star Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film will hit theatres on July 7 this year.