The whole country is rejoicing Naatu Naatu’s big win at the 2023 Oscars. The song also enjoys a massive fan following globally, so much so that even Elon Musk’s Tesla cars have celebrated the big win with a stunning light show. When the RRR movie handle shared the video on Twitter, Musk also reacted to the same. Dropping two heart emojis, the Tesla CEO acknowledged the video shared by RRR’s official Twitter handle. The short clip showed hundreds of Tesla cars in a parking lot in New Jersey, US putting up a light show to the beats of Naatu Naatu.

RRR’s official Twitter handle also responded to Elon’s tweet, and said, “We paid our love to Elon Musk (heart emojis)." Earlier, the handle had tweeted along with the Tesla cars video, “@Teslalightshows light sync with the beats of Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu in New Jersey (heart eyes emojis). Thanks for all the love."

Earlier last week, the German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann too celebrated Naatu Naatu’s victory by dancing to the viral track with his team in Old Delhi. Sharing the video on Twitter, Dr Philipp Ackermann wrote, “Germans can’t dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated Naatu Naatu’s victory at Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun!"

At the Oscars, MM Keeravaani, who accepted the Best Original Song award, said in his speech, “I grew up listening to The Carpenters, and here I am at the Oscars." He then added, “There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and our families’, RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on top of the world."

After their big win, Ram Charan had earlier taken to his social media and penned a gratitude note which read, “Congratulations to everyone on the ‘RRR’ team including our director S.S. Rajamouli, the composer and lyricist of ‘Naatu Naatu’, M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose the vocalists who sang it, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, our choreographer Prem Rakshith, and the cast who brought this song to life, and to the world."

He also issued an official statement which read, “RRR is and will always remain as the most secial film of our lives and of Indian Cinema hislory. I can’t thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. If still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppabie support and love."

Back in 2022, SS Rajamouli’s RRR surpassed over 1000 crores at the box office globally. It’s an epic action drama film which focused on two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn had cameo appearances in the movie.

