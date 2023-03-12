Emily in Paris Actor Lucien Laviscount Praised RRR; Asked Jr NTR About This Special Scene in Film

Jr NTR is currently gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Naatu Naatu, the song featuring him and Ram Charan from RRR has been nominated in the Best Original Song category. Ahead of the event, Jr NTR has been seen brushing shoulders with the who’s who of Hollywood. A case in point is Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount, who the RRR star posed with for a picture over the weekend. Not only this, Lucien was all praise for the movie RRR and its achievements. The actor was also curious to know of one of the sequences that Jr NTR filmed the interval scene with animals.

As per Free Press Journal report, a source said about the interaction between Lucien and NTR, “Lucien could identify Jr NTR quickly and came to greet him. He also congratulated the actor on the thunderous success and achievements of RRR. They went on to talk about the film and Lucien was curious to know how Jr NTR filmed the interval scene with animals. He was all praises for the RRR actor and his performance in the film." Lucien even took to his Instagram Stories to post a selfie of both of them which Jr NTR reshared on his Story and wrote in the caption, “Lucien never drive again!" Jr NTR also posted a separate picture on his Instagram Story with Lucien where both of them can be seen looking directly at the camera.

Well, this isn’t the first time, the South star has brushed shoulders with a Hollywood actor. Just a few hours ago, Jr NTR shared a pic with popular actor Brendan Fraser. Sharing the image, Jr NTR wished Fraser the best of luck for his Best Actor nomination. Fraser has been nominated for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. In the image shared, the two actors look dapper in suits. In the caption, Jr NTR said: “Good luck for tomorrow Brendan Fraser sir."

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has already become a worldwide phenomenon. Naatu Naatu, which has been nominated in the Best Original Song category, has been composed by MM Keeravani. The song stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It will be performed by Lauren Gottlieb, who was a runner-up in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa season 6, at Oscars 2023. The award ceremony is taking place on March 12 (March 13 in India). RRR is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu is the first Indian song to be nominated at the Oscars.

