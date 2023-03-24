Emraan Hashmi Birthday: Selfiee to Shootout At Byculla, Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY EMRAAN HASHMI: From being an assistant director of Mahesh Bhatt to being his leading actor, Emraan Hashmi has come a long way. Although Emraan debuted in 2003 with Vikram Bhatt’s Footpath, he grasped all the limelight and rose to fame with his second film Murder.

While the 2004 erotic romantic thriller was a blockbuster at the box office, Emraan giving whirl to the bold scenes earned himself the title of Bollywood’s ‘Serial Kisser’. And the rest is history. On the occasion of Emraan Hashmi’s 44th birthday, let’s take a look at his latest and upcoming movies.

Chehre

Essaying the role of business tycoon Sameer Mehra, Emraan Hashmi along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan was successful in hooking the audiences to their seats till the end. While Rumi Jaffery’s mystery thriller wasn’t successful at the box office, each of its characters left their marks across. Apart from Emraan and Amitabh Bachchan, the movie also featured Annu Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav, Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty and Siddhant Kapoor in prominent roles. Dybbuk: The Curse Is Real

Released in 2021, Dybbuk: The Curse Is Real, which is helmed by Jayakrishnan, is a standard horror drama crushing hard on Jewish folklore. While we have already witnessed Emraan’s mettle in horror movies like Ek Thi Daayan, Raaz 3, Murder 2 and Raaz: The Mystery Continues among others, the actor truly took the horror genre a level higher with his mind-boggling performance alongside Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul. Selfiee

Emraan Hashmi began his 2023 on a high note with his action comedy movie Selfiee. Collaborating with Akshay Kumar, Emraan essayed the role of a cop named Om Prakash Agarwal. Selfiee, which also featured Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mrunal Thakur, Kusha Kapila and Abhimanyu Singh among others, is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Driving License. Released on February 24, Raj Mehta’s directorial didn’t do very well at the box office. Tiger 3

While Emraan Hashmi has so far been successful in remaining tight-lipped about his involvement in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, if media reports are to be believed then the actor will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist. Expected to hit the theatres this year in November, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 also includes Shah Rukh Khan essaying a cameo role. The report states that the majority of the action sequences in the much-awaited movie will take place between Salman and Emraan. Shootout At Byculla

Dubbed as the third instalment of the Shootout franchise, Shootout At Byculla is one of the much-awaited movies in Emraan’s pipeline. Going by the reports, Sanjay Gupta’s directorial will be penned by Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai famed writer Rajat Arora. However, the movie is in an extremely initial stage therefore the details of the same have been kept under wraps.

