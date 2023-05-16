Emraan Hashmi Romanced This Actress On-screen Before She Became His Sister-in-law

Bollywood serial kisser Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Selfiee, which also starred Akshay Kumar. He portrayed the role of an RTO officer, which was quite different from his past roles. The Awarapan actor had earned the title ‘serial killer of Bollywood’ due to bold roles and steamy scenes in movies like Murder and Zeher. He also romanced an actress on-screen who later became his sister-in-law.

Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi created quite a stir after Anurag Basu’s Murder was released. The movie also starred Mallika Sherawat. Right before this, another movie was released titled Paap, which was actress Pooja Bhatt’s directorial debut. The movie starred John Abraham and marked the debut of Udita Goswami, who left the audience mesmerised with her beauty and grace. Soon, the two actors were brought together for the movie Zeher.

Zeher: A Love Story became the talk of the town due to a few steamy scenes between Emraan Hashmi and Udita Goswami and its songs like Woh Lamhe and Agar Tum Mil Jao. The movie marks the directorial debut of Mohit Suri, who is also the cousin of Emraan Hashmi. Reportedly, while Udita romanced the Hamari Adhuri Kahani actor on-screen, off-screen she grew quite close to the director.

Advertisement

As per reports, Udita Goswami and Mohit Suri dated for almost 8 years and then tied the nuptial knot on January 29, 2013. The couple are proud parents of two children. Udita later teamed up with Emraan Hashmi again for the movie Aksar which flopped but gave hit songs like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She has worked in more movies like Fox, Rokk and Apartment, which had underwhelming performances at the box office. Udita’s last movie was Diary of a Butterfly which was released in 2012. It flopped at the box office yet again. Udita Goswami is trained in DeeJaying and even appeared in a video of one of DJ Suketu’s remixes- Kya Khoob Lagti Ho.

Emraan Hashmi will next be seen collaborating with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for Tiger 3. He also has Sanjay Gupta’s Shootout at Byculla in the pipeline.