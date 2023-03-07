Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Conman Sukesh Sends Wishes to Jacqueline, Says 'I Love You'; RRR Fame Ram Charan Saves SRK's Jawan?

Published By: Shrishti Negi
For her latest photo shoot, Bollywood actress Disha Patani poses in a gorgeous semi-sheer, lace-trimmed corset outfit.
Malayalam actress Anicka Vikhraman has levelled serious allegations of physical assault against her ex-boyfriend Anoop Pillai. The actress took to social media to post photographs of her bruises.
Deepika Padukone is turning heads at Paris Fashion Week and how! The actress, who is also a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, shared a photo of her ahead of the Women's Fall-Winter fashion show.
News18 exclusively catches up with a couple of celebs to get a sneak peek into their Holi celebrations and thoughts on the festival.
Chris Evans travels 5000 miles to meet his lover Ana de Armas who turns out to be a CIA agent in Ghosted trailer. The movie is slated to release on Apple TV+ in April.
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has spoken out about how the Hindi film industry has become a soft-target for trolls over the years. "I don't think everybody does it," says Ranbir. "But I have been seeing this since a couple of years that suddenly an anti-Bollywood narrative has started post the Covid-19 pandemic."
Telugu star Ram Charan, who is currently promoting RRR for the Oscars in the US, is reportedly in the talks with the makers of Jawan for a special appearance.
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently lodged in jail, has written a letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez wishing her a Happy Holi. “On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds,” Sukesh told Jacqueline in his letter.
Meanwhile, RRR fame Ram Charan is reportedly in the talks with the makers of Jawan for a special appearance. A new report suggests that the Tollywood superstar may join Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s directorial. If this deal materialises, this would be the first time that Charan and SRK will be sharing the screen space. Interestingly, Charan will also make a cameo in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
In another news, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke about how the Hindi film industry has been impacted by an “anti-Bollywood narrative” which started by a “certain section” of media during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I don’t think everybody does it,” Ranbir told News18 Showsha in an exclusive interview. “But I have been seeing this since a couple of years that suddenly there’s an anti-Bollywood narrative has started post the Covid-19 pandemic which hasn’t stopped yet whether it’s comparing it with South film industry…”
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is turning heads at Paris Fashion Week and how! The actress, who is also a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, shared a photo of her ahead of the Women’s Fall-Winter fashion show. The XXX: Return of the Xander Cage star looked smoking hot in the stylish couture as she donned a mini blazer without pants for the Paris Fashion week. The actress nailed the runway model look with her shiny tresses left open in the air and her smokey eyes. Deepika is also one of presenters at the 95th Oscars this year.
