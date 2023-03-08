Home / Movies / Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Early Reviews Declare Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 'Blockbuster'; Pushpa 2 Earns Rs 1000 Cr Already?
Live now

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Early Reviews Declare Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 'Blockbuster'; Pushpa 2 Earns Rs 1000 Cr Already?

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Joothi Main Makkaar has finally been released; Pushpa 2 makers are reportedly demanding Rs 1,000 cr or more for the theatrical rights deal.

Tu Joothi Main Makkaar, Pushpa 2, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Edited By:

News18.com

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 09:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement
Read More
Mar 08, 2023 09:41 IST

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar review is out

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar movie review: What lifts Luv Ranjan’s directorial is its cast. Ranbir Kapoor is in top form. Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in every frame. Read the full review, here.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar marks first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.
Mar 08, 2023 09:38 IST

Ranbir Kapoor's tell-all interview

Ranbir Kapoor slams an “anti-Bollywood narrative" which, he says, began during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement
Mar 08, 2023 09:17 IST

Hrithik Roshan Spends Holi Exercising With Ex-wife Sussanne

Hrithik Roshan decided to start Holi on a healthy note. Instead of celebrating the day with colours and treats, he and his kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan opted for a workout session. Read more here.

Mar 08, 2023 09:15 IST

Priyanka Gandhi's PA Booked For ‘Misbehaving’ with Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam

An FIR has been lodged against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s personal secretary, Sandeep Singh, in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, based on a complaint filed by Bigg Boss-16 finalist Archana Gautam’s father. Read more here.

Archana Gautam asked for an appointment with Priyanka Gandhi, but Sandeep Singh refused and then misbehaved with her, her father claimed (Image: Twitter/@archanagautamm)
Mar 08, 2023 09:12 IST

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Leaks Online

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has become the latest victim of piracy. Reportedly, the film has been leaked in full HD versions on various torrent websites. Read more here.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Leaks Online

 

Mar 08, 2023 09:11 IST

Ranbir Does Not Want Raha To Have Alia's Personality

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor shared that he does not want his daughter to have Alia Bhatt’s personality. The actor called Alia a ‘loud personality’ and added that it would be ‘a daunting task’ for him to handle two girls at home with such personalities. Read more here.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to a baby girl last year. (Photos: Instagram)
Advertisement
Mar 08, 2023 09:08 IST

Tunisha Sharma's Uncle Reacts To Sheezan Khan's Happy Pic

Late television actress Tunisha Sharma’s uncle Pawan Sharma has reacted to Sheezan Khan’s happy family picture. He has said that the Khan family is ‘celebrating’ as if they have won a ‘jung’ (war). Read more here.

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma worked together in the show Ali Baba. (Photos: Instagram)
Mar 08, 2023 09:07 IST

Pushpa 2 Earns Rs 1000 Crores Even Before Its Release?

The latest buzz around Pushpa 2 is that the makers are demanding a staggering Rs 1,000 crores or more for the theatrical rights deal for all languages. Read more here.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna became household names after the success of Pushpa: The Rise.
Mar 08, 2023 09:06 IST

Tejasswi Prakash Wants To Keep Marriage Plans With Karan 'Secret'

Tejasswi Prakash has now said that she wants to keep her marriage plans with beau Karan Kundrra ‘secret’ and does not want to talk about it until it actually happens. Read more here.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. (Photo: Instagram)
Mar 08, 2023 09:05 IST

Tu Joothi Main Makkaar Hit Theatres

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Joothi Main Makkaar has finally been released and is getting positive reviews from all as of now. Read News18 Showsha’s review of the film here.

Read more

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Joothi Main Makkaar has finally been released and is getting positive reviews from all as of now. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash has now said that she wants to keep her marriage plans with beau Karan Kundrra ‘secret’ and does not want to talk about it until it actually happens.

On the other hand, while fans are eagerly waiting for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2, the latest buzz is that the makers are demanding a staggering Rs 1,000 crores or more for the theatrical rights deal for all languages. As reported by Siasat.com, Pushpa 2 is expected to outperform SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which grossed a whopping 900 crores in theatrical rights.

In some other news, late television actress Tunisha Sharma’s uncle Pawan Sharma has reacted to Sheezan Khan’s happy family picture. He has said that the Khan family is ‘celebrating’ as if they have won a ‘jung’ (war). He also reminded them that Khan stayed in jail for 70 days.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor shared that he does not want his daughter to have Alia Bhatt’s personality. Explaining the reason behind the same, Ranbir called Alia a ‘loud personality’ and added that it would be ‘a daunting task’ for him to handle two girls at home with such personalities. Ranbir, therefore wants Raha to be like him – ‘more quiet and demure’.

Ranbir Kapoor has also been making headlines because Tu Joothi Main Makkaar has hit theatres finally. News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar might be a good-looking, shining and sanitised story about love, heartbreak and family ties in an urban and plush setting, but Luv doesn’t shy away from digging deep into the messiness, nuances and complexities of modern day relationships. It might not be risky, novel and experimental but it is fun, frothy and unpretentious in its appeal, and smells of formula in all its glory.”

What else is happening in the world of entertainment? Check out all the latest updates here. 

Read all the Latest Movies News here

TRENDING NEWS