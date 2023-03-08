Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Early Reviews Declare Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 'Blockbuster'; Pushpa 2 Earns Rs 1000 Cr Already?

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Joothi Main Makkaar has finally been released and is getting positive reviews from all as of now. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash has now said that she wants to keep her marriage plans with beau Karan Kundrra ‘secret’ and does not want to talk about it until it actually happens.

On the other hand, while fans are eagerly waiting for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2, the latest buzz is that the makers are demanding a staggering Rs 1,000 crores or more for the theatrical rights deal for all languages. As reported by Siasat.com, Pushpa 2 is expected to outperform SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which grossed a whopping 900 crores in theatrical rights.

In some other news, late television actress Tunisha Sharma’s uncle Pawan Sharma has reacted to Sheezan Khan’s happy family picture. He has said that the Khan family is ‘celebrating’ as if they have won a ‘jung’ (war). He also reminded them that Khan stayed in jail for 70 days.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor shared that he does not want his daughter to have Alia Bhatt’s personality. Explaining the reason behind the same, Ranbir called Alia a ‘loud personality’ and added that it would be ‘a daunting task’ for him to handle two girls at home with such personalities. Ranbir, therefore wants Raha to be like him – ‘more quiet and demure’.

Ranbir Kapoor has also been making headlines because Tu Joothi Main Makkaar has hit theatres finally. News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar might be a good-looking, shining and sanitised story about love, heartbreak and family ties in an urban and plush setting, but Luv doesn’t shy away from digging deep into the messiness, nuances and complexities of modern day relationships. It might not be risky, novel and experimental but it is fun, frothy and unpretentious in its appeal, and smells of formula in all its glory.”

What else is happening in the world of entertainment? Check out all the latest updates here.

Read all the Latest Movies News here