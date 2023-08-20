Esha Deol DEFENDS Dharmendra For Being Reluctant Over Her Career: 'Him Being Orthodox Punjabi Male...'

We all know Dharmendra loves his children and grandchildren. Whether it’s Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol or Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, the veteran actor leaves no stone unturned to shower her love and adulation for the near and dear ones in his family. Similarly, his kids and especially Esha Deol reciprocate the gesture from time to time through her social media posts. Now the Dhoom actress has opened up about her bond with Dharmendra, where she spoke her mind on his reluctance regarding her joining the entertainment industry.

During a freewheeling conversation with ETimes, Esha Deol shared,

“We are quite attached and share almost everything. Our choices are quite similar. He understands me without me saying much. I get very emotional when it comes to him and am extremely possessive of him. On a lighter note, I am his professional online shopper. He loves online shopping, and I do that for him."

She further recalled why Dharmendra was against her setting footsteps into the showbiz world,

“It comes from him being an orthodox Punjabi male; they are known to be very protective of the women in their families. This is sort of a way of showing how protective he is and nothing else. Time takes its own course, and everything falls into place eventually," she told the publication.

Elaborating on her decision to start earning at the age of 18, Esha Deol stated, “I grew up in a household filled with a lot of women power — from my grandmother, aunt, cousins, and mom. A lot of women around us are very strong-headed and work-oriented. That’s the atmosphere I grew up in, so, automatically the fact that at 18, I chose to start working and being financially independent comes a lot from there.