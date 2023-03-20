Esha Deol is in awe of her 'mamma' Hema Malini’s latest performance is based on the river Ganga. In case you don’t know, ‘Bollywood’s Dream girl’ performed a majestic dance ballet at Mumbai’s NCPA ground dishing out an important message on saving the environment and “river restoration”. The veteran actress’ performance was part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Organised by the Maharashtra government and the Department of Cultural Affairs, the event witnessed Hema Malini’s graceful performance, which also included aerial acts. Now impressed by her mother’s finesse, Esha dropped an enchanting picture of Hema Malini, taken in between her act.

Claiming it to be an “absolutely remarkable performance,” Esha urged all to attend the Baghban actress’ next show. Esha wrote, “Watched my mum Hema Malini perform Ganga on stage. Absolutely remarkable performance, visually stunning with a very strong message on our environment & river restoration. Must watch her next show. Love you, mamma.” The Dhoom star ended her tweet with the hashtag, “Ganga ballet by Hema Malini.” In the alluring picture, Hema Malini can be seen positioned mid-air, while she is attached to a harness. Looking nothing less than a goddess, the veteran star is truly shining bright like a diamond in a sequined silver gown, featuring a long flowy ruffle helm. Flashing a beautiful smile on her face, Hema Malini can be seen heavily accessorised with matching pieces of jewellery, including a dramatic crown.

Earlier, in her conversation with the news agency ANI, Hema Malini talked about her performance and revealed that she wanted to spread awareness about the cleanliness of River Ganga. She revealed that the initiative was launched by Former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, who wished it to take place in Varanasi. The report quoted her as saying, “Basically, it's a dance ballet on River Ganga by me to spread awareness regarding the cleanliness of River Ganga. It was the initiative of Sushma Swaraj, and she wanted it to happen in Banaras.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Deol was last seen in Disney + Hotstar’s crime mystery series Rudra The Edge Of Darkness. The series apart from Esha also featured Ajay Devgn, Raashi Khanna, Atul Kulkarni and Ashwini Kalsekar in prominent roles. The actress is geared up for the release of her upcoming action series Hunter - Tootega Nahi, Todega. The series will make her share the screen space with Suniel Shetty and Rahul Dev.

