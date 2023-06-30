Esha Deol Marks Wedding Anniversary With Bharat Takhtani With An Adorable Pic; Writes ‘For Eternity’

We all know Esha Deol through her myriad characters in Dhoom, Kaal, No Entry, Dus and the quite recent Ajay Devgn’s OTT series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. The actress is also quite active on social media where she often shares posts with her husband Bharat Takhtani. Since Esha is celebrating her 11th wedding anniversary today, she marked the special day with a note and an adorable picture that left the netizens gushing.

On Friday, Esha Deol took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture in which she can be seen cradling her head on Bharat’s shoulders. The two looked passionately in each other’s eyes as they held on to each other. Along with the picture, Esha also penned a note as her caption. It read, “For keeps for eternity. @bharattakhtani3 #weddinganniversary #11 gratitude."

As soon as she posted the picture, her post was flooded with compliments and best wishes. Celina Jaitley reacted with ‘evil-eye emoji’. One of the fans wrote, “Happy anniversary Esha di. Aap or bharat sir hamesha ek saath yoon hi khush rahen.". Another one commented, “Lovely couple ❤️". Someone else said, “Happy Anniversary Mam❤❤". A fan also stated, “Awww❤️ Happy Anniversary @imeshadeol @bharattakhtani3".

Esha Deol, the daughter of veteran Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, began her acting journey with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. However, the actress shot to fame with the YRF movie, Dhoom in 2004. Initially, her father had an objection to her decision to make a career in acting. But, he later agreed and supported the actress in her decision.

Esha then went on to appear in films like No Entry, Shaadi No. 1, Cash, Darling and others. Only a few know that she was a football champion but despite that, she followed her dream of becoming an actor. On the other hand, her husband Bharat Takhtani completed his early schooling at Learner’s Academy and finished his graduation from HR College of Commerce and Economics. Later, he decided to join his father in his business and today he is a renowned name in the business sector.

While Bharat and Esha both studied in different schools, they crossed paths during an inter-school competition. Spilling the beans on her romantic story, Esha said, “I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, and Bharat was studying at Learner’s Academy in Bandra. That was one school that had good-looking boys in Bandra. We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade which was hosted by my school. I wrote my phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to him. I had braces back then. I always say he truly loved me with braces on. He found me cute."

“Talking was quite difficult back then. At the moment, it was innocence and admiration. That was beautiful. During college, we stayed in touch, and when I turned 18, my professional career officially started. That is when we lost our connection," Esha shared.