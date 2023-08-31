Esha Deol 'Respects' Dharmendra's Opinion On Deol Family 'Not Getting Their Due': 'We Work Very Hard...'

Esha Deol has said that the Deols take their work seriously despite not getting due recognition. She was reacting to her father Dharmendra’s recent comment about not getting “due credit for their contribution in Bollywood" when she expressed her agreement with the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor’s statement.

“If he is saying this, I respect it," Esha Deol told Lehren Retro. However, like Dharmendra, she also said that her family is not affected by the film industry not acknowledging their work. “Mila ya nahi mila, we all work very hard and we take our work seriously," the actress added.

For the unversed, Dharmendra recently told Times Now, “My family has never been given our due." However, he also added that they “don’t mind" their contribution not being acknowledged by the industry because the love of their fans keeps them going.

Meanwhile, Esha also recalled working with Dharmendra in the 2011 film Tell Me O Kkhuda, which was produced by her mother Hema Malini. “It was a sweet experience. I had done shows with mummy before, but with papa it was the first time. Saying dialogues in front of him was…I was very emotional about sharing the screen with him, but I never let it show on my face," she said.

Esha also revealed who the stricter parent is between the two veteran actors and revealed, “Papa used to be strict before, but now we have built a strong bond. It’s more of a friendship." She also joked that Hema Malini is stricter than Dharmendra.